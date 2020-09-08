Advertisement

NC trooper charged with stealing gym equipment worth $5,000 from Gastonia YMCA

Police say 44-year-old Jerome John Letcavage has been charged with felony larceny.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina state trooper was arrested Saturday after he was accused of stealing about $5,000 in gym equipment from a Gastonia YMCA.

Police say 44-year-old Jerome John Letcavage has been charged with felony larceny.

Items reported stolen from the Warlick Family YMCA included weights and resistance bands with a value in excess of $5,000, according to Gastonia police.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Letcavage is a 22-year veteran assigned to Troop H in Gaston County. He has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.

Letcavage was taken to the Gaston County Jail and was released on a written promise.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

