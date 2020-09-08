Lawmakers discuss vote related to coronavirus relief

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - Direct payments will be issued to families in the state with at least one child, thanks to a $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief measure.

House Bill 1105, or the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 as it’s called, addresses items like personal protective equipment, vaccine research, and broadband concerns in rural areas. But more than anything, it’s helping put extra money in the pockets of parents and unemployed workers struggling through this pandemic.

Democrat State Representative Kandie Smith says, “People need to make sure they have income coming in. They need to make sure that they’re able to feed to their families and take care of bills.”

Families in the state with at least one child will receive a one-time payment of $335.00 as part of the state’s efforts to bridge the gap during the pandemic.

Smith says, “I really wish it would be more. I’m still praying that we have more to come from the federal level, we’ll see.”

The bill will also provide a $50.00 increase in unemployment benefits for the many workers still out of jobs. But some lawmakers, like Smith, say where the bill missed the mark is with school teachers. “When we start talking about hazard pay and all that, why would we not take care of those people putting themselves on the line for our most precious commodity, our children?”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Governor Cooper, who says legislators fell short by failing to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, or pay the state’s educators.

Some lawmakers say that falls on the shoulders of the governor.

Republican State Representative Pat McElraft says, “Medicaid is in a reformation process right now in the state of North Carolina, and it has been slowed down because of one of his vetoes.”

And while the bill passed overwhelmingly on both sides, Smith says, “If a person’s hungry, it’s not by party. If they’re hungry, they’re hungry.”

McElraft says, “In my area, they say get all businesses open. All. And get our children back in school.”

The $335.00 will be automatically sent to those families that have already filed their income tax. For those who haven’t filed or are unable to, there will be a process through which they can apply for their benefits. There’s no word on whether those checks will be direct deposit or physically mailed.

The state says families should expect to receive their checks by December 15th.

