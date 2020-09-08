Juvenile charged with teen murder near Elizabeth City church

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A juvenile was arrested Tuesday for a murder of another teen that happened near a church last month in Elizabeth City.

Police say the teen has been charged with murder and taken to the juvenile detention center in Greenville.

Domonic Daguizan was found shot in the abdomen on August 22nd near the Holy Trinity Community Church on South Road Street.

The 19-year-old, who lived a block away, later died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police have not released a possible motive in the murder.

