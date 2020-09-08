Jacksonville police K9 receives bullet, stab proof vest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville police K9 will be safer as he fights crime in the city.

K9 Maverick will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Maverick’s vest will be custom-fitted and embroidered with the words “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s is a non-profit that provides protective gear to law enforcement dogs across the country. The organization has donated more than 4,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

Maverick’s vest is expected to be delivered in 8-10 weeks.

