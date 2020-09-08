Grandmother arrested and charged with child abuse after neighbor videos incident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville neighbor’s complaint and video lead to the arrest of a child’s grandmother, who’s now facing child abuse charges.

Greenville Police Department officers said they received several messages about the online video and went to investigate the allegations.

In the Facebook post, GDP said, “We have received messages from numerous individuals regarding a video that is circulating online depicting a woman in Greenville throwing a young child to the ground.”

GPD said officers were called to Rosemont Apartments in in Greenville in reference to the incident that happened around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The child’s grandmother, Brenda Kay Turner, has been charged with assault on a minor and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center.

Officers said fortunately, the child, who is 4 years old, was not seriously hurt and did not require medical treatment. They added, that the child will also be connected with a police department child victim advocate.

Officers are now thanking residents who videoed and shared the incident, and also those who reported the incident. Greenville police officers are assuring swift action to hold the person responsible for assaulting the four-year old accountable.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.