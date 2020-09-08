Advertisement

Flu vaccine recommendations with November deadline for kids this year

(WLUC)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A reminder about kids and flu this fall as we battle the cornonavirus now. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children get their flu vaccine before the end of October.

The flu shot can be given to children as young as six months and the nasal spray is appropriate for healthy children who are two and older.

Experts say vaccination is extremely important because many hospitals and emergency services are already at capacity due to the coronavirus.

Typically, according the the pediatric group, 80% of children who die from flu are not vaccinated.

