DEPUTIES: Edgecombe man facing charges after burning down home

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after deputies say he’s accused of burning down his own house.

Edgecombe County deputies charged Jeffery Fletcher with arson after they say he burnt his house down on Highway 258 South in Pinetops.

Deputies say he threatened to burn the house down in the past.

Fletcher is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

