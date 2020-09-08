Advertisement

ECU: 234 new cases of COVID-19 last week

East Carolina University said there were 234 new cases of COVID-19 on campus last week.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University said there were 234 new cases of COVID-19 on campus last week, a significant drop from the week before.

The university reported Tuesday afternoon there were 225 new student and 9 new employee cases for the week ending September 5th.

The week before there were 559 new student cases and 11 new employee cases of the virus reported to university officials.

The university went to virtual learning for undergraduates on August 26th. The number of cases on campus peaked during that same week.

Since June 7th, there have been 1,163 students with COVID-19 and 42 employees.

