ECU: 234 new cases of COVID-19 last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University said there were 234 new cases of COVID-19 on campus last week, a significant drop from the week before.

The university reported Tuesday afternoon there were 225 new student and 9 new employee cases for the week ending September 5th.

The week before there were 559 new student cases and 11 new employee cases of the virus reported to university officials.

ECU released new data on Tuesday. (East Carolina University)

The university went to virtual learning for undergraduates on August 26th. The number of cases on campus peaked during that same week.

Since June 7th, there have been 1,163 students with COVID-19 and 42 employees.

