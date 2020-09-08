Advertisement

ECU: 14% stay in dorms after COVID-19 halts in-person classes

ECU says common spaces, bathrooms and doors at residence halls are being cleaned multiple times a day.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says 708 students are living on campus after in-person classes were halted last month.

The university told WITN that those students are staying in dorms on College Hill with one student per room.

When the semester first started, there were 5,030 students living in ECU residence halls.

The university shut down in-person classes two weeks after the start of the semester because of multiple COVID-19 clusters found in the dorms.

Students today told us the university has taken a lot of precautions to keep them safe.

ECU is not charging students anything extra to stay in the single rooms.

