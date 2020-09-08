ECU: 14% stay in dorms after COVID-19 halts in-person classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says 708 students are living on campus after in-person classes were halted last month.

The university told WITN that those students are staying in dorms on College Hill with one student per room.

When the semester first started, there were 5,030 students living in ECU residence halls.

The university shut down in-person classes two weeks after the start of the semester because of multiple COVID-19 clusters found in the dorms.

Students today told us the university has taken a lot of precautions to keep them safe.

“They’re doing a great job by keeping the students safe. Keeping them socially distanced and stuff. I’m glad that they did decide to do this, especially for the students that did want to stay because some of us didn’t have any option.”

ECU is not charging students anything extra to stay in the single rooms.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.