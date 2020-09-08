Driving drunk versus driving drugged survey finds parents less concerned about driving drugged

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new survey from MADD shows many Americans don’t realize the dangers of driving under the influence of marijuana.

A quarter of respondents said driving after using marijuana is ‘not too concerning’ or ‘not at all concerning.’ And, while 31% of parents said they talked to their kids about drunk driving often, nearly half of them had never discussed the dangers of driving high.

There was also uncertainty about the legalities of drugged driving.

40% viewed it as a serious crime, but 27% said it was a minor traffic offense, and another 27% were unsure.

