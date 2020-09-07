Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic
The depression is expected to reach tropical storm strength on Labor Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center has given the area of low pressure in the center of the Atlantic the designation of Tropical Depression 17. The system is on a westerly track and shows little deviation from this track over the next several days.
The system currently has 35 mph wind speeds and is expected to become a tropical storm over the next five days. The next name on the list is Paulette.
A second area of low pressure that currently resides closer to the African coast has a high chance of becoming a named storm over the next two days. This low pressure center will also follow a westerly track over the next few days. Neither system will affect Eastern N.C. or the U.S. over the next five days.
