Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center has given the area of low pressure in the center of the Atlantic the designation of Tropical Depression 17. The system is on a westerly track and shows little deviation from this track over the next several days.

The system currently has 35 mph wind speeds and is expected to become a tropical storm over the next five days. The next name on the list is Paulette.

The official track of Tropical Depression 17 as of the 11 p.m. update (9-7) (Charlie Ironmonger)

A second area of low pressure that currently resides closer to the African coast has a high chance of becoming a named storm over the next two days. This low pressure center will also follow a westerly track over the next few days. Neither system will affect Eastern N.C. or the U.S. over the next five days.

Area of low pressure off the coast of Africa as of the 11 p.m. update (9-7) (Charlie Ironmonger)

