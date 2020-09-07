Troopers: Four hospitalized after head-on collision in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle wreck early Sunday morning that left four people hospitalized.

Troopers say that a head-on collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Old River Road in Greenville.

Four people-- both drivers, and two passengers in one of the cars-- were all taken to Vidant with serious injuries.

Three of the victims were in their 20s, the investigating Trooper told WITN that one of the victims was under the age of 20.

No information is available at this time about what may have lead to the accident as Troopers say it’s still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.