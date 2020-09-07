Advertisement

State lawmaker to announce reward for information in Edenton 9-year-old’s death

Makiia Slade, of Edenton. was shot and killed Friday night in Chowan County.
Makiia Slade, of Edenton. was shot and killed Friday night in Chowan County.(Chowan Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - A state lawmaker is expected to announce a reward for information leading to a 9-year-old’s killer.

It was back on July 24th that investigators say Makiia Slade was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near West Queen Street in Edenton while sitting in a car with her mother.

Chowan County Senator Bob Steinburg’s office says he will be announcing a significant reward on Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Slade’s killer.

Steinburg will be holding that press conference at 10 a.m. in Edenton.

Anyone with information on Slade’s death should contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.

