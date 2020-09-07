State lawmaker to announce reward for information in Edenton 9-year-old’s death

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - A state lawmaker is expected to announce a reward for information leading to a 9-year-old’s killer.

It was back on July 24th that investigators say Makiia Slade was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near West Queen Street in Edenton while sitting in a car with her mother.

Chowan County Senator Bob Steinburg’s office says he will be announcing a significant reward on Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Slade’s killer.

Steinburg will be holding that press conference at 10 a.m. in Edenton.

Anyone with information on Slade’s death should contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.

