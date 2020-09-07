Advertisement

SBI investigating western North Carolina police shooting

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (AP) - An investigation is underway after officers in western North Carolina shot a suspect who police say was armed with a knife.

TV station WLOS reported Monday that officers with the Spruce Pine Police Department shot the suspect Sunday. Spruce Pine is about 50 miles northeast of Asheville.

The condition of the person shot was not immediately clear.

Officials say the shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. An SBI spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press. 

