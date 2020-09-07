Advertisement

Labor Day: The meaning behind the holiday

Labor Day celebrates the contribution of workers to society.
Happy Labor Day everyone. We'll get to enjoy more sunshine today.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today is Labor Day!

Labor Day celebrates the contribution of workers to society. The Department of Labor says they don’t know who came up with the idea, but it started with unions.

The Central Labor Union appears to have planned the first Labor Day in New York City back in 1882. It became a yearly tradition and municipalities and states began to officially recognize it.

In 1894, Congress made Labor Day a national holiday that falls on the first Monday in September every year.

