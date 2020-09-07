Jim’s Forecast: Nice for Labor Day; Rising humidity and rain chances follow

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Labor Day

Labor Day will keep the trend of mid 80s and lower humidity we saw on Saturday and Sunday going. Cloud cover will extend from the coast to I-95 through the day, with scattered rain showers expected to go along with the clouds. Overall, the chance of rain for most will be between 20%-30% with totals topping out at half an inch. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 60s Monday night.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

While we will see the humidity try to return to the East, we will avoid the 90° temps we saw last week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with an increasing chance of rain. The heaviest showers will arrive Wednesday and Thursday as moisture off the coast spreads westward over our neighborhoods. Lows will hold in the low 70s with winds blowing in out of the east-northeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Friday & The Weekend

The moisture flow from the ocean will decrease ever so slightly, however rain chances remain through the end of the week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s over the three day stretch with increasing sun breaks during the day. A cold front will slowly push over the region Sunday, ushering in cooler air for the start of the following work week.