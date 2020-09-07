Gas prices near 16-year record low

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004.

The national average price for a gallon of gas rose to $2.23/g, which is up from and $2.22/g cents a week ago, putting it still well below last year’s national average of $2.57/g.

In the past decade, the lowest price for gas on Labor Day was in 2016 when an average gallon rang up at $2.20.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.