Gas prices near 16-year record low

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.23/g.(WHSV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004.

The national average price for a gallon of gas rose to $2.23/g, which is up from and $2.22/g cents a week ago, putting it still well below last year’s national average of $2.57/g.

In the past decade, the lowest price for gas on Labor Day was in 2016 when an average gallon rang up at $2.20.

