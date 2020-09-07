Essential employees at hospital work through pandemic on Labor Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Labor Day is normally set aside for most employees to take a break and relax. But for some employees, they’re still desperately needed at work.

These workers include nurses, physicians and other hospital staff at Vidant Medical Center, many of whom have been working overtime during the pandemic.

Brian Cumbo, a registered nurse, said although he’s had worries about bringing the virus back to his wife and one-year-old daughter, the work is important to the community and ultimately worth it.

“You can’t let that fear keep you from working hard,” said Cumbo. “There’s still a job to do.”

Cumbo said there has been an increase in patients, both COVID and non-COVID, in the past couple of months. This means the need for hospital staff to take care of them is even greater.

He said although it’s stressful at times, his long hours there will mean something to someone.

“There’s never been a job I’ve had that’s been more real to me,” he said. “This is the emergency department that my family’s also going to go to when they’re sick. So I care.”

Cumbo also emphasized how wearing a mask and washing your hands can make a difference for them. It has the potential to lessen the number of patients that come in and therefore helps them out as well.

