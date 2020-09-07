Advertisement

Beach businesses are bouncing back

The unofficial last day of summer wraps up what ended up being the best season in a while for some coastal businesses.
By Liam Collins
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even with the pandemic, and maybe even because of it, beach businesses on the Crystal Coast have bounced back this summer.

“We closed for two months and we’ve almost made back to where we were,” said Bogue Inlet Pier Owner Mike Stanley. “In the long run, I hate to say it, but we do better in recessions. But everyone loves coming to the beach. So it’s a good place to be.”

Stanley said this summer has been their best summer yet. And the rest of the Crystal Coast has felt that same big boost. Tourism has been up at least 15% on the island, and short-term rentals have been booked the entire summer, according to Crystal Coast officials.

“It’s cool that people can still maintain that vacation because a lot of people I know have canceled,” said beachgoer Raquel Benson.

Stanley said their season isn’t over yet. With kids across the state learning online, and fishing season right around the corner, they expect that boost to continue through the fall.

“Everything else is just a little out of the ordinary this year,” said Stanley. “But, it’s been a good out of the ordinary for us. Some people have suffered, and we feel bad for them. But, we’re going to ride the pony if we can.”

The pandemic is still a concern for health officials, however. They’re warning beachgoers to be just as vigilant this holiday so they don’t see a bump in cases like they saw the last two holidays.

“This is really where we do well and everybody comes down to do some fishing and I think it’s going to be a good season this year because all summer’s been good,” said Stanley. “So, I think it’s going to be a really good year this year.”

Lifeguards will continue to be on-duty through the end of September. After that, town officials say visitors can continue to swim, but at their own risk.

Beach businesses are bouncing back

