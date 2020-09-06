Advertisement

Shooting in Nash County leaves 2 injured

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting here in the east.

It happened Saturday just before seven in the evening on I-95.

Deputies say they received multiple calls about a person shooting a gun at random vehicles.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Facebook page, two people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Deputies say the suspect continued north on I-95 where they intercepted him which lead to a car chase into the state of Virginia.

Deputies say the suspect wrecked his car and was then taken into custody.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

