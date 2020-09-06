Shooting in Nash County leaves 2 injured

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting here in the east.

It happened Saturday just before seven in the evening on I-95.

Deputies say they received multiple calls about a person shooting a gun at random vehicles.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Facebook page, two people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Deputies say the suspect continued north on I-95 where they intercepted him which lead to a car chase into the state of Virginia.

Deputies say the suspect wrecked his car and was then taken into custody.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.