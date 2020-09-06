Advertisement

Rescue crews find body of missing 82 year old man

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Law Officials found the dead body of a boater on Saturday that went missing after going for a swim.

According to the Washington Police Chief Stacy Drakeford, the man was identified as 82-year old John Foote.

Drakeford says he was found not far from his boat.

According to Drakeford, they received a call, shortly before two in the afternoon, for a boater who had gone missing.

Drakeford says a witness on another boat told them Foote got off his boat and began swimming towards Grandpap Island when he disappeared.

The Coast Guard and North Carolina Wildlife assisted local swim and dive teams in the search efforts throughout the day.

Drakeford says there were no other people on the boat from which Foote went missing.

