PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol and the District Attorney’s Office is investigating a fatal accident.

The vehicle accident happened near the 100 block of Cove Road in Perquimans County around 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, September 6.

One person died from their injuries at the scene.

