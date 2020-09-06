GPD: Officials investigating drowning at Town Common Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a drowning at the Town Common Park, according to Lt. Dale Mills with the Greenville Police Department.

Mills says boaters alerted police one person drowned around noon on Saturday, September 6.

Greenville Fire-Rescue is assisting Greenville Police at the scene.

The area near the river at the Town Common is closed for at least the remainder of the day.

