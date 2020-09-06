Advertisement

GPD: Officials investigating drowning at Town Common Park

Apparent drowning at Town Common
Apparent drowning at Town Common(Hannah Jeffries)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a drowning at the Town Common Park, according to Lt. Dale Mills with the Greenville Police Department.

Mills says boaters alerted police one person drowned around noon on Saturday, September 6.

Greenville Fire-Rescue is assisting Greenville Police at the scene.

The area near the river at the Town Common is closed for at least the remainder of the day.

WITN will release more information as we receive it.

