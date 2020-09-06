Advertisement

Church celebrates graduates with parade

Winterville church graduation parade
Winterville church graduation parade(witn)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Covid-19 pandemic has caused people to rethink traditional celebrations.

It has inspired many to turn parties into parades.

Pastor Alton Wooten, with Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, said, “We just wanted to do something special for them, we’re so proud of our graduates we want to just encourage them.”

The parade on Saturday, September 5, honored three graduates.

FWB Church is Ashane Roberson’s family church. She said the celebration is giving her a much-needed boost.

“It means a lot to me, I’ve been really needing the motivation and stuff like that because it has been stressful this year,” said Roberson.

The grad party started with a fire truck that led the line of cars. Cars honked and waved as they drove around the church’s parking lot.

Many of those cars handed graduates cards and words of encouragement.

Emory Bell is a treasurer and trustee of Good Hope FWB Church. He said, “Under normal circumstances, we would be inside of the church and we would do almost a full service for them.”

The Class of 2020 wasn’t honored with a huge ceremony with lots of people, but their church family was sure to celebrate their achievements one way or another.

“We’ve got to give back to our youth because our youth are our future,” said Bell.

The pastor ended the parade by giving the graduates some advice as they move into their next stage of life.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

