Advertisement

Body of Montana man washes ashore in North Carolina

News outlets reported Sunday that the Caswell Beach Police Department said beachgoers found the body on Caswell Beach.
News outlets reported Sunday that the Caswell Beach Police Department said beachgoers found the body on Caswell Beach.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities say the body of a Montana man washed ashore on a North Carolina beach Friday.

News outlets reported Sunday that the Caswell Beach Police Department said beachgoers found the body on Caswell Beach.

The man was identified as 78-year-old Jon Eden, of Bozeman, Montana.

Authorities say Eden frequently visited Caswell Beach, a small seaside community in southeastern North Carolina.

But they were unaware of other connections to the area.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19: State confirmed cases jump over 1,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Pitt County shows the highest spike in coronavirus cases in the East at 96.

News

Highway Patrol investigating Perquimans County fatal accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The vehicle accident happened near the 100 block of Cove Road in Perquimans County around 1:22 a.m.

News

GPD: Officials investigating drowning at Town Common Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Greenville Fire-Rescue is assisting Greenville Police at the scene.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Comfortable weather holds through Labor Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s this weekend with low rain chances

Latest News

News

Church celebrates graduates with parade

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
The grad party started with a fire truck that led the line of cars. Cars honked and waved as they drove around the church’s parking lot.

News

Judges’ ruling gives back voting rights -some felons to vote in 2020 elections

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
A three-judge panel ruled Friday that North Carolina’s felony disenfranchisement law violates two separate provisions of the state’s Constitution.

News

Montrell Lee named new principal of Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
Montrell Lee named new principal of Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern

News

Jones County Senior High School recognized for 100% graduation rate

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
Jones Senior high School saw 100% of the class of 2020 graduate in June.

News

Bowling alleys reopen in COVID business reopening phase 2.5

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
Bowling alleys reopen in COVID business reopening phase 2.5

News

ECU ranks as “Best Bang for your Buck”

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
East Carolina University ranks among top schools for “Best Bang for your Buck.”