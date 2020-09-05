Montrell Lee named new principal of Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern has a new leader as the new school year gets underway. During a special announcement Friday, Craven County School leaders named Montrell Lee the school’s new principal.

Lee replaces Renee Whitford, who recently accepted the student information and records management coordinator position with Craven County Schools.

According to district leaders, Lee is a veteran educator who’s worked in the Craven County School System his entire educational career.

He taught his first four years as the health and physical education teacher at West Craven Middle School and has been the assistant principal at West Craven High School for the last six years.

Lee said he’s ready for his next chapter with Craven County Schools.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the students, teachers, staff, and community of Grover C. Fields. I cannot wait to partner with Mrs. Kaitlyn Watson and build relationships with our students, staff, and parents as we collectively impact the next generation together. Go Grizzlies,” said Lee.

Montrell Lee earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education at The Citadel and his Master of Art Degree in Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner Webb University.

District leaders said, he will start transitioning to his new role at Grover C. Fields Middle School effective next week.

