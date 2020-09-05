Advertisement

Montrell Lee named new principal of Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern

District leaders said Lee will start transitioning to his new role effective next week.
Craven County Schools names Lee new principal
Craven County Schools names Lee new principal(Craven County Schools)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grover C. Fields Middle School in New Bern has a new leader as the new school year gets underway. During a special announcement Friday, Craven County School leaders named Montrell Lee the school’s new principal.

Lee replaces Renee Whitford, who recently accepted the student information and records management coordinator position with Craven County Schools.

According to district leaders, Lee is a veteran educator who’s worked in the Craven County School System his entire educational career.

He taught his first four years as the health and physical education teacher at West Craven Middle School and has been the assistant principal at West Craven High School for the last six years.

Lee said he’s ready for his next chapter with Craven County Schools.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the students, teachers, staff, and community of Grover C. Fields. I cannot wait to partner with Mrs. Kaitlyn Watson and build relationships with our students, staff, and parents as we collectively impact the next generation together. Go Grizzlies,” said Lee.

Montrell Lee earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education at The Citadel and his Master of Art Degree in Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner Webb University.

District leaders said, he will start transitioning to his new role at Grover C. Fields Middle School effective next week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judges’ ruling gives back voting rights -some felons to vote in 2020 elections

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A three-judge panel ruled Friday that North Carolina’s felony disenfranchisement law violates two separate provisions of the state’s Constitution.

News

Jones County Senior High School recognized for 100% graduation rate

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Jones Senior high School saw 100% of the class of 2020 graduate in June.

News

Bowling alleys reopen in COVID business reopening phase 2.5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Bowling alleys reopen in COVID business reopening phase 2.5

News

ECU ranks as “Best Bang for your Buck”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
East Carolina University ranks among top schools for “Best Bang for your Buck.”

Latest News

News

Beachgoers take advantage of long Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Labor Day weekend is seen as the last extended beach weekend of the summer, and people are taking advantage of the long weekend on Crystal Coast beaches.

News

Jacksonville police chief joins national council to fight crime

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
More than 5,000 law enforcement members across the country are joining a national leadership council fighting crime, with one chief from Eastern Carolina using his experience to lead the group.

News

Return of Crystal Coast Grand Prix and Fun Run

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Organizers of a popular event are hoping crowds return for the Crystal Coast Grand Prix and Lookout Shoot Out Fun Run scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 12 and 13.

News

Carteret Community College receives donated tractor trailer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Carteret Community College is expanding its Commercial Driver License program and has accepted an automatic tractor and refrigerated trailer, donated from the Crystal Coast Country Club and its owner, PKS LLC, along with Ryder System, Inc.

News

Labor Day gas prices lowest since 2004

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Labor Day gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004.

News

Greenville man wins $100,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Bart Collins of Greenville made a quick stop for a lottery ticket on his way to work Thursday morning and found himself the winner of a $100,000 top prize.