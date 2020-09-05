Advertisement

Jones County Senior High School recognized for 100% graduation rate

100% of class of 2020 from Jones Senior High school graduated in June.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One high school in our area is being recognized for getting more seniors ready to walk across the stage and graduate.

Jones Senior high School saw 100% of the class of 2020 graduate in June.

School officials call this major accomplishment for the 79 students in the class a testament to Jones County’s resiliency and the dedication of district staff.

The rate increased from in 2019 when Jones County was recognized as one of the top ten districts in the state for its 94% graduation rate.

Two years ago the school year was flooded out when Hurricane Florence sent students home for close to six weeks.

And last school year that graduating class didn’t get the ending they thought. The COVID-19 pandemic sent students online for the second half of the semester.

Tod Morgan, Jones Senior High School Principal says, “it was a lot of hard work but the credit really goes to the school. A lot of the credit goes to this excellent faculty and staff that we have here. We have some tremendous teachers who really do go the extra mile for our students. And they pour everything they have into to them to make them grow and see them be successful.”

And Jones County School officials say they expect to be officially recognized again this year by the state for its high graduation rate.

