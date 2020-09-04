Advertisement

Video captures Alabama health worker poking body, woman arrested

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.
Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.(Baldwin County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with the felony offense.

News outlets report that the arrest came after a video shared on social media showed a worker poking the body of a dead resident at The Brennity, an assisted living facility in coastal Baldwin County.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether the woman has a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kentucky congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently in custody in Lake County, Ill., charged with six criminal counts including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

National

Blake’s father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23, setting off days of protests that made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice.

National

Security measures for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Louisville police are preparing for protests on Derby weekend with a plan to keep groups separated.

News

UPDATE: Two bodies discovered in Pitt County home

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Several sheriff’s deputies and crime scene investigators are gathered a Pitt County home.

Latest News

News

Vidant Health investigating after patient falls from window

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Vidant Health says that an investigation is underway after a patient fell from a window at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Breaking

DEPUTIES: Duplin County vehicle chase suspect dead after wrecking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A sheriff’s office says that a chase suspect is dead after crashing their vehicle.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

National

NATO agrees nerve agent used to try to kill Russia’s Navalny

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
German authorities have said that tests showed that he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.

National

Survivor search grips a grieving Beirut a month after blast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The search took place one month after the Aug. 4 blast that killed 191 people and injured 6,000 others.

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.