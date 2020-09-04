Advertisement

Saving Graces: Josie and Jitterbug

This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Jitterbug and Josie!
This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Jitterbug and Josie!
This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Jitterbug and Josie!(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Jitterbug and Josie!

Volunteers say they are very lovable and playful siblings. They get along well with other cats and children, too.

If you want to meet them, you can call (252) 355-3404 or e-mail Saving Graces at savinggraces4@aol.com.

Saving Graces is also meeting potential adopters at PetSmart in Greenville.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Max

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Max.

Pets

Saving Graces: Astro

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.

Pets

Pet of the Week: The Games Litter

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the Game litter.

Pets

Saving Graces: Cupcake and Sailor

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Cupcake and Sailor.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Tigger

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Tigger.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Feta

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Feta.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Juliet

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Juliet!

Pets

Saving Graces: Julia & Delta

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Both Julia and Delta are available for adoption through Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Tinley

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Tinley.

Pets

Saving Graces: Mimi

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Mimi.