Saving Graces: Josie and Jitterbug

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Jitterbug and Josie!

Volunteers say they are very lovable and playful siblings. They get along well with other cats and children, too.

If you want to meet them, you can call (252) 355-3404 or e-mail Saving Graces at savinggraces4@aol.com.

Saving Graces is also meeting potential adopters at PetSmart in Greenville.

