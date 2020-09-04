Advertisement

Return of Crystal Coast Grand Prix and Fun Run

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Organizers of a popular event are hoping crowds return for the Crystal Coast Grand Prix and Lookout Shoot Out Fun Run scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 12 and 13.

Spectators will be able to view the race from a boat in designated areas, on Sugar Loaf Island, and from the Morehead City waterfront. According to event leaders, Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no one will not be allowed to view the race from the NC PORT as they have been in the past, but they can watch from any public property.

The first race is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday.  The course will be open to boat traffic in 30-minute intervals depending on the races. But they say, all times are subject to change.

The Crystal Coast Grand Prix is presented by NC East Sports, OPA, Adams Beverage. and several supporters.

Jack’s Waterfront Bar will host the Lookout Shootout Fun Run. Organizers are dedicating the Run and Race in memory of “Coach” Craig McClanahan, who they say lost his fight with Cancer this year.

Carteret Health Care Cancer Foundation and the Pretty in Pink Foundation are benefiting charities from the profits of the event.  Both groups provide financial assistance helping to fill the insurance coverage gap for those fighting cancer.

Carteret Cancer Crew will be set up at Jack’s and offering an opportunity to send a message to a loved one who has lost the battle or is fighting cancer now.

Carteret Cancer Crew is a non-profit made up of local friends with a passion for helping, healing, and holding hands with friends going through a very difficult time.

