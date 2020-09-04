Pitt County Board of Education replacing 9 in-school days with virtual days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education has voted to replace 9 in-person days of instruction with a virtual day on the fall semester calendar.

The vote was 7 to 2 with the plan begining September 14th and running through November 16th.

Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker says that these 9 additional virtual days that would take place on Mondays would be a great day for remediation sessions with students and that counselors and social workers can be working directly with families on attendance issues.

Lenker says that he’s seen that it’s been a harder challenge than anticipated for teachers trying to teach face to face students one week than those same students virtually in addition to kids who took the 100% virtual option.

He also says that Monday’s could be a great day for a “technology day” where media coordinators could invite parents in small groups to come to schools to get training.

Lenker says this would not be a day for new material from the core teachers.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.