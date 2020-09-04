Advertisement

Pitt County Board of Education replacing 9 in-school days with virtual days

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education has voted to replace 9 in-person days of instruction with a virtual day on the fall semester calendar.

The vote was 7 to 2 with the plan begining September 14th and running through November 16th.

Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker says that these 9 additional virtual days that would take place on Mondays would be a great day for remediation sessions with students and that counselors and social workers can be working directly with families on attendance issues.

Lenker says that he’s seen that it’s been a harder challenge than anticipated for teachers trying to teach face to face students one week than those same students virtually in addition to kids who took the 100% virtual option.

He also says that Monday’s could be a great day for a “technology day” where media coordinators could invite parents in small groups to come to schools to get training.

Lenker says this would not be a day for new material from the core teachers.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as “losers” and “suckers.”

Local

New Bern police still trying to solve murder 30 years later

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officers say 16-year-old Curry Spivey was killed on September 4, 1990 at the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

News

SHP Intern, ECU student posthumously named Honorary State Trooper

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Michael Steven Higgins, 22, of Hertford, was a senior at East Carolina University participating in the Highway Patrol’s college internship program while working on a major in criminal justice.

Local

Hubert man killed in early morning crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials say the 24-year-old died at the scene and speed was a factor.

Latest News

Local

DEPUTIES: Two-year-old attacked by dog in Pasquotank County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Pasquotank County deputies say a two-year-old was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog.

News

COVID-19: Two more deaths reported in Jones County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
More COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in counties across the east.

Local

One week left for artists to apply for grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge created the Artist Support Grant to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morning Show

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Special Olympics, superheroes + Reese’s cake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

Coronavirus

State moves into phase 2.5 at 5 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Governor Roy Cooper has announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Local

Pitt County elections officials planning to send out 7,300 mail-in ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Pitt County elections officials will send out absentee ballots on Friday.