Pine Knoll Shores & other state aquariums to open September 14th

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Aquariums has announced when it will be back open for guests.

The system says that visitors will be able to come to their locations at Pine Knoll Shores, Fort Fisher, and Roanoke Island on Monday, September 14th.

Phase 2.5 allows the aquarium and museums to open back up at 50% capacity Friday at 5 p.m., but the aquarium system says it’s going to use the extra week to bring staff back and prepare the grounds with safety in mind.

We’re told that admission will be available only only at ncaquariums.com and that guests will reserve their tickets for specific arrival times.

