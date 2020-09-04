Phillip’s Forecast: A sunny, hot afternoon before cooler air for the weekend
Friday will be the last day in the 90s for a while
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE
Friday
Friday will be a sunny and hot day, but humidities will be slightly lower thanks to more of a westerly breeze. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with the heat index near 100 under sun filled skies. Breezes will blow around 10 mph from the west becoming northwest late in the day.
Saturday through Labor Day
A cold front will move through the area early Saturday morning with little rainfall, but temps will come down a bit behind the front. Rain chances Saturday will likely be under 20% and mainly over southern counties. Highs will come down to the low and mid 80s. Humidity levels will be falling Saturday afternoon helping the air to cool to the mid 60s by sunrise Sunday. Sunday is trending mostly sunny with comfortable highs in the mid 80s. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day with a few clouds and rain chances less than 20%.