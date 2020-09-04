Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Jacksonville vehicle collision

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Thursday night.

Officials say it happened around 8:33.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 16-year-old driving a Ford Fusion was heading southwest on Highway 17 approaching Henderson Drive in the right lane.

We’re told by police that as the car entered the intersection of Highway 17 and Henderson Drive on a green signal, James Dupler, 73, of Sneads Ferry, was walking north across the intersection when he failed to yield the right of way to the car. The car then hit Dupler.

Dupler was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital then airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police say this is an open and active investigation and ask anyone with information to contact them at 910-938-6454.

