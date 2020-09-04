New Bern police still trying to solve murder 30 years later

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police are still looking for answers in a murder that happened 30 years ago.

Officers say 16-year-old Curry Spivey was killed on September 4, 1990 at the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are still working to bring closure to the case. If you have any information, call New Bern police at (252) 636- 5034.

