Advertisement

NCEL 09-03-20

NCEL 09-03-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: One more hot day then a cooler weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Sunny and hot Friday before a cold front brings in a nice weekend.

News

NC Estuarium in Washington reopening Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As part of Governor Cooper’s Phase 2.5 reopening, the NC Estuarium in Washington says it will welcome back visitors this weekend.

News

Duck police chief swears in new leadership team

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The town of Duck now has three new officers getting promotions and joining the department’s leadership team.

News

ECU football fans disappointed they can’t attend first home game

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
ECU football fans disappointed they can’t attend first home game

Latest News

News

Court won’t halt witness requirement for NC absentee ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina judges have refused to block a witness requirement for mail-in absentee ballots this fall.

News

Emerald Isle will keep lifeguards until end of September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer but the town of Emerald Isle says lifeguards will remain on the beaches through September 30th.

News

Onslow Community Outreach Center expands

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Workers at the Onslow Community Outreach Center are expanding their services and their emergency homeless shelter.

News

UNC announces pay cuts and furloughs for athletic staff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Expecting to lose $30 million and $52 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC Chapel Hill has announced pay cuts and furloughs for its athletic staff.

News

Jacksonville adds E-sports to parks and recreation department

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Gaming and E-sports is not just for home or private businesses, local government recreation departments are adding the games to what they offer residents

News

Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”