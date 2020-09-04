NCEL 09-03-20

News
Weather
Phillip’s Forecast: One more hot day then a cooler weekend
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Phillip Williams
Sunny and hot Friday before a cold front brings in a nice weekend.
News
NC Estuarium in Washington reopening Saturday
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
As part of Governor Cooper’s Phase 2.5 reopening, the NC Estuarium in Washington says it will welcome back visitors this weekend.
News
Duck police chief swears in new leadership team
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
The town of Duck now has three new officers getting promotions and joining the department’s leadership team.
News
ECU football fans disappointed they can’t attend first home game
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
ECU football fans disappointed they can’t attend first home game
News
Court won’t halt witness requirement for NC absentee ballots
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
North Carolina judges have refused to block a witness requirement for mail-in absentee ballots this fall.
News
Emerald Isle will keep lifeguards until end of September
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer but the town of Emerald Isle says lifeguards will remain on the beaches through September 30th.
News
Onslow Community Outreach Center expands
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Workers at the Onslow Community Outreach Center are expanding their services and their emergency homeless shelter.
News
UNC announces pay cuts and furloughs for athletic staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Expecting to lose $30 million and $52 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC Chapel Hill has announced pay cuts and furloughs for its athletic staff.
News
Jacksonville adds E-sports to parks and recreation department
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Gaming and E-sports is not just for home or private businesses, local government recreation departments are adding the games to what they offer residents
News
Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”