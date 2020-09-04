NC Estuarium in Washington reopening Saturday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - As part of Governor Cooper’s Phase 2.5 reopening, the NC Estuarium in Washington says it will welcome back visitors this weekend.

The estuarium says that its exhibit hall will open for visitation beginning Saturday, September 5.

Hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and capacity is limited to 20 visitors at a time.

All visitors 12 and over will be required to wear masks.

The estuarium asks those in groups of eight or more to call ahead.

