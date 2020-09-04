Advertisement

More funding available to connect more North Carolinians to high-speed internet

(WIS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties across the state, including here in eastern Carolina, will receive money to expand high-speed internet service.

The projects are made possible by more than $4 million in supplemental GREAT grant funding through the COVID-19 Recovery Act.

The projects are expected to connect 3,074 households and 191 businesses, agricultural operations and community anchor institutions in Columbus, Duplin and Graham counties to high-speed internet. The COVID-19 Recovery Act allocated supplemental funding for eligible projects not initially funded through the GREAT Grant program.

The funding is in addition to more than $12 million in 2019-2020 GREAT grants and COVID-19 Recovery Act funding already announced to expand broadband infrastructure. With the addition of these grants, a total of more than $16 million has been awarded this year to expand access in 11 Tier 1 counties across the state through the GREAT grant program and the supplemental funding.

Since the GREAT grant program launched in 2018, the state has invested nearly $26 million in 26 Tier 1 counties, connecting more than 21,000 households, businesses and agricultural operations to high-speed internet. The state funding has been matched by more than $20 million in private investment. The program will expand to include Tier 2 counties in the upcoming grant cycle.

