Labor Day gas prices lowest since 2004

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re hitting the road this holiday weekend it will cost you less to fill up.

Labor Day gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $2.23, up from $2.22 a week ago, putting it still well below last year’s national average of $2.57.

According to GasBuddy, today’s average could slide a few cents over the weekend.

In the past decade, the lowest price for gas on Labor Day was in 2016 when an average gallon range up at $2.20.

