Jim’s Forecast: One more hot day before weekend relief
Mid 90s on Friday will drop to the mid 80s over the holiday weekend
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE
Friday
Friday will be another hot day, but humidities will be slightly lower thanks to more of a westerly breeze. Highs will reach the mid 90s with the heat index running 100-105° under sun filled skies.
Saturday through Labor Day
A cold front will move through the area Saturday morning with little rainfall, but temps will come down a bit behind the front. Rain chances Saturday will likely be under 30% and mainly over southern counties. Highs will come down to the low and mid 80s. Humidity levels will be falling Saturday afternoon helping the air to cool to the mid 60s by sunrise Sunday. Sunday is trending mostly sunny with comfortable highs in the mid 80s. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day with a few clouds and rain chances less than 20%.