Jim’s Forecast: One more hot day before weekend relief

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Friday

Friday will be another hot day, but humidities will be slightly lower thanks to more of a westerly breeze. Highs will reach the mid 90s with the heat index running 100-105° under sun filled skies.

Saturday through Labor Day

A cold front will move through the area Saturday morning with little rainfall, but temps will come down a bit behind the front. Rain chances Saturday will likely be under 30% and mainly over southern counties. Highs will come down to the low and mid 80s. Humidity levels will be falling Saturday afternoon helping the air to cool to the mid 60s by sunrise Sunday. Sunday is trending mostly sunny with comfortable highs in the mid 80s. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day with a few clouds and rain chances less than 20%.