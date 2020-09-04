Jacksonville police chief joins national council to fight crime

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 5,000 law enforcement members across the country are joining a national leadership council fighting crime, with one chief from Eastern Carolina using his experience to lead the group.

Jacksonville Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero joined the National Leadership Council of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. The anti-crime organization boasts of thousands of chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, and violence survivors.

The Council’s leadership team advises the organization on ways to continue leading efforts to advance evidence-based solutions that steer kids away from crime and towards productive lives.

Josh Spaulding, the organization’s National Director said, “As a National Leadership Council member, Chief Yaniero will be a leader among the organization’s more than 5,000 members, and ensure the organization is able to continue educating policymakers and the public on evidence-based solutions that steer kids towards crime-free lives so we can prioritize our investments in the programs that work.”

Founded in 1996, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids takes a hard-nosed look at the strategies proven to reduce crime.

