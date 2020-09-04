Advertisement

Hubert man killed in early morning crash

Investigators say the 911 call came in at around 4:15 on Friday morning
Officials say a 24-year-old is dead after an early morning crash.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Onslow County.

Investigators say 24-year-old Blake Elom died when he was driving east on Queens Haven Road. Authorities tell us Elom went off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned several times. Elom hit two trees and the car landed on its top.

Officials say speed was a factor. A helicopter was called in, but Elom died at the scene.

