Governor Cooper will sign $1.1 billion Coronavirus relief bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper says that he will sign the $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief bill that was passed by the general assembly this week.

Cooper was looking for more from lawmakers including a long sought after expansion of Medicaid.

“This budget followed my recommendations on school enrollment funding and invested in important areas like high speed internet access and disaster relief, but legislators should have done more to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, pay our educators, assist with rent and utilities relief and further help unemployed North Carolinians. Obviously I don’t agree with every provision, but the funding for pandemic support in this budget is critical and must move forward,” Cooper said in a statement.

The House voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for the package, which includes direct cash payments of $335 to families with school-age children.

