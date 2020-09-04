Advertisement

Goat takes over deputy’s patrol car, eats her paperwork

‘Get out. Go. C’mon’
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.(Source: Douglas County Sheriff's Office (Georgia), Facebook)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A Georgia deputy sheriff learned a lesson about what happens when you don’t shut your patrol car door.

After serving civil papers at a home, she returned to her vehicle to find a goat happily munching on a stack of paperwork in her front seat.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its official Facebook page.

“Get out. Go. C’mon,” the deputy said, swatting at the critter who wasn’t interested in moving.

Warning: This story contains a video with mild cursing

The deputy ran back and forth from one side of the patrol car to the other, trying to get the goat to move and stop eating her large stack of paperwork.

“Get out. Get out,” she implored, growing more exasperated, but still laughing at herself at the same time.

In the end, the deputy got her goat and saved most of the paperwork.

Warning: Video contains mild cursing

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Weak cold front Saturday morning

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s this weekend with low rain chances

News

Governor Cooper will sign $1.1 billion Coronavirus relief bill

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Governor Roy Cooper says that he will sign the $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief bill that was passed by the general assembly this week.

National

Deputy leaves patrol car door open, goat eats paperwork

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.

National

Kentucky congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently in custody in Lake County, Ill., charged with six criminal counts including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Latest News

National

Blake’s father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23, setting off days of protests that made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice.

National

Security measures for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Louisville police are preparing for protests on Derby weekend with a plan to keep groups separated.

National

Video captures Alabama health worker poking body, woman arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.

News

UPDATE: Two bodies discovered in Pitt County home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Several sheriff’s deputies and crime scene investigators are gathered a Pitt County home.

News

Vidant Health investigating after patient falls from window

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vidant Health says that an investigation is underway after a patient fell from a window at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Breaking

DEPUTIES: Duplin County vehicle chase suspect dead after wrecking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A sheriff’s office says that a chase suspect is dead after crashing their vehicle.