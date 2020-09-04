Advertisement

Feds arrest 2 men in alleged Kenosha looting and shooting plot

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WISN/CNN) - Federal agents arrested two Missouri men in Wisconsin this week after a tip they were coming to Kenosha to possibly “loot” and “pick people off.”

Criminal complaints from the FBI list a stockpile of weapons found in a La Quinta Inn hotel room and an SUV parked outside.

The FBI says on Tuesday, they were tipped off about two men driving into Kenosha from Missouri.

The text shows roommates Michael Karmo and Cody Smith in a photo captioned “This the game changer” as they packed for their trip.

The release says Karmo and Smith told agents they “wanted to see proof of the rioting” and were planning to drive to Portland, Oregon next, saying they were willing to “take action” if police were defunded.

The two men are facing numerous weapons charges.

Investigators said in court records that neither were legally allowed to possess guns because of criminal records.

While hotel employees say they didn’t know any details about the incident, the FBI explains they arrested Karmo and Smith in the hotel parking lot.

They didn’t provide photos of the weapons found but did share these shots of Karmo’s Facebook profile and the assault style rifles he’s posted before.

According to the release, the cache of weapons, ammo and supplies found from the men’s SUV and hotel room included an AR-15, a shotgun, two handguns, a homemade silencer, a drone, tactical gear and knives.

Copyright 2020 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

State moves into phase 2.5 at 5 p.m.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Governor Roy Cooper has announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Local

Pitt County elections officials planning to send out 7,300 mail-in ballots

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Pitt County elections officials will send out absentee ballots on Friday.

Pets

Saving Graces: Josie and Jitterbug

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Jitterbug and Josie!

National

Unemployment drops to 8.4% but US job growth slowed to 1.4 million in August

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Unemployment drops to 8.4%. but U.S. job growth slowed to 1.4 million in August under pressure from the pandemic.

Latest News

National

2 arrested in alleged Kenosha shooting plot

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Federal agents arrest two men after a tip they were going to Kenosha to possibly 'loot' and 'pick people off.'

National

Slain shooting suspect was a regular at Portland protests

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months.

National Politics

David Graeber, influential in Occupy Wall Street, dies at 59

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics, Graeber studied anarchism and anti-capitalist movements, and challenged the world to respond to the plight of Kurds in the Middle East.

National Politics

Trump denies report he disparaged US military

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump on Thursday denies a report in The Atlantic that he called the U.S. war dead 'losers' and 'suckers.'

National Politics

North Carolina kicks off mail voting amid spike in requests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: One more hot day before weekend relief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Staying hot Friday before a cold front brings weekend relief