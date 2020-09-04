Advertisement

Emerald Isle will keep lifeguards until end of September

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer but the town of Emerald Isle says lifeguards will remain on the beaches through September 30th.

The town says with the assistance of 20 USLA certified lifeguards, the Emerald Isle Fire Department will continue to provide lifesaving coverage along the beaches of Emerald Isle through the end of the month.

Increased lifeguards will be on duty each weekend in September to address larger crowds, especially for the Labor Day Holiday.

Even with the lifeguards, Emerald Isle reminds beachgoers to help protect themselves by observing the rip current warning flag system.

