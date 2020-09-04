ECU ranks as “Best Bang for your Buck”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University ranks among top schools for “Best Bang for your Buck.” Washington monthly’s ranked ECU 42nd out of 278 schools in the southeast region.

The rating recognizes the college’s effort to help financially struggling students get an affordable education. It based its rankings on student’s graduation rates, student loan defaults rates, and the ability of graduates to land a good-paying job.

ECU Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Undergrad Admissions Stephanie Whaley said it’s a well-deserved recognition for students and staff.

“Affordability is a huge part of it. We’re honored to be a huge part of this recognition, and hope that we can continue to help students pay for their college education.

Washington Monthly has annually published a book with the college rankings since 2005, and ECU has ranked previously.

The report also included in its ranking criteria the percentage of students receiving Pell grants, the cost of tuition after reductions for low family income, the percentage of applicants admitted, and ACT and SAT scores.

Two other colleges in the region also ranked high for “Best Bang for your Buck” in the Southeast. Elizabeth City State University in Pasquotank County just missed the top 10 highest rankings, coming in at 11, and The University of Mount Olive in Goldsboro ranks just below ECU at 43.

