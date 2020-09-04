Advertisement

ECU football fans disappointed they can’t attend first home game

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first ECU home football game, fans will have to cheer for the home team from their homes, instead of the stadium.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert announced the opening game is closed to the public. Fans are not allowed inside the stadium to attend the first game or on school property to tailgate.

With ECU Pirate football such a huge part of the Eastern Carolina culture, there will definitely be a void, at least during the opening game of the season.

Gilbert said it’s the best decision for the safety of the fans.

It will be a new experience for loyal fans like Troy Dreyfus, who says he hasn’t missed a home game in over 30 years. He said it’s tough not only for fans, but also for the Greenville community that thrives off Pirate football.

“The lack of fans in the community, it’s going to hurt businesses. It’s going to hurt the vibe of the city. But hopefully they can still at least play the games, but it’s definitely a big setback,” said Dreyfus, who owns Pirate Radio.

So, on September 26th, ECU football will take on UCF without Pirate Nation cheering them on from the stands. Dreyfus said, he’s also disappointed for ECU freshmen, who are missing out on the incredible experience he’s had for three decades.

During the first game, the only people allowed in the stands will be game management, broadcast personnel, and some media.

The athletics director said they’re working with health officials, and will hopefully open up the stadium to fans during the remaining four home games.

