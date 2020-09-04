Duck police chief swears in new leadership team

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Duck now has three new officers getting promotions and joining the department’s leadership team. The officers were sworn in at the city council’s September 3rd meeting.

Chief Jeffrey Ackerman said he was proud to swear in the new members of the Duck Police Department’s leadership team.

The department’s leadership transition began with the retirement of former Chief John Cueto. Ackerman has 22 years of law enforcement experience and was promoted from Lieutenant to chief, and he was sworn in during the August 5 council meeting. Chief Ackerman began his police career in 1998 with the Nags Head Police Department and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Leadership team officers were officially sworn in Wednesday as they stood before council members.

Chief Ackerman said, “This has led the Police Department to put an emphasis on advanced training and career preparation to ensure tomorrow’s leaders are ready to move up when called upon.”

The new leaders include:

Sergeant Melissa Clark was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. A Dare County native, Clark has over 18 years of experience in law enforcement and 10 years with Duck Police.

-Master Police Officer Jason Garrett was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Garrett began his career in 2005 with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and joined Duck Police in 2008.

-Master Police Officer Joe Knight was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He graduated from Purdue University in 2002 with a BA in Law and Society. After attending basic law enforcement training, he began his career in 2004 with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and joined Duck Police in 2012.

Town leaders said they welcome new leadership team members and have confidence in their abilities. To view the swearing in ceremonies, visit the town’s website at townofduck.com/town-council or their YouTube page at DuckPR.

