Advertisement

Duck police chief swears in new leadership team

Town of Duck Welcomes New Police Leadership Team
Town of Duck Welcomes New Police Leadership Team(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Duck now has three new officers getting promotions and joining the department’s leadership team. The officers were sworn in at the city council’s September 3rd meeting.

Chief Jeffrey Ackerman said he was proud to swear in the new members of the Duck Police Department’s leadership team.

The department’s leadership transition began with the retirement of former Chief John Cueto. Ackerman has 22 years of law enforcement experience and was promoted from Lieutenant to chief, and he was sworn in during the August 5 council meeting. Chief Ackerman began his police career in 1998 with the Nags Head Police Department and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Leadership team officers were officially sworn in Wednesday as they stood before council members.

Chief Ackerman said, “This has led the Police Department to put an emphasis on advanced training and career preparation to ensure tomorrow’s leaders are ready to move up when called upon.”

The new leaders include:

Sergeant Melissa Clark was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. A Dare County native, Clark has over 18 years of experience in law enforcement and 10 years with Duck Police.

Town of Duck Welcomes New Police Leadership Team
Town of Duck Welcomes New Police Leadership Team(WITN)

-Master Police Officer Jason Garrett was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Garrett began his career in 2005 with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and joined Duck Police in 2008.

Town of Duck Welcomes New Police Leadership Team
Town of Duck Welcomes New Police Leadership Team(WITN)

-Master Police Officer Joe Knight was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He graduated from Purdue University in 2002 with a BA in Law and Society. After attending basic law enforcement training, he began his career in 2004 with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and joined Duck Police in 2012.

Town of Duck Welcomes New Police Leadership Team
Town of Duck Welcomes New Police Leadership Team(WITN)

Town leaders said they welcome new leadership team members and have confidence in their abilities. To view the swearing in ceremonies, visit the town’s website at townofduck.com/town-council or their YouTube page at DuckPR.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NC Estuarium in Washington reopening Saturday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As part of Governor Cooper’s Phase 2.5 reopening, the NC Estuarium in Washington says it will welcome back visitors this weekend.

News

ECU football fans disappointed they can’t attend first home game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
ECU football fans disappointed they can’t attend first home game

News

Court won’t halt witness requirement for NC absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina judges have refused to block a witness requirement for mail-in absentee ballots this fall.

News

Emerald Isle will keep lifeguards until end of September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer but the town of Emerald Isle says lifeguards will remain on the beaches through September 30th.

Latest News

News

Onslow Community Outreach Center expands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Workers at the Onslow Community Outreach Center are expanding their services and their emergency homeless shelter.

News

UNC announces pay cuts and furloughs for athletic staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Expecting to lose $30 million and $52 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC Chapel Hill has announced pay cuts and furloughs for its athletic staff.

News

Jacksonville adds E-sports to parks and recreation department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Gaming and E-sports is not just for home or private businesses, local government recreation departments are adding the games to what they offer residents

News

Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Local NAACP responds to president’s comment to “vote twice”

National

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

News

North Carolina to mail 1,700% more absentee ballots than 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
North Carolina to mail 1,700% more absentee ballots than 2016. North Carolina is the first state in the nation this cycle to mail out absentee ballots. Election officials warn against voting twice.