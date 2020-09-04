DEPUTIES: Two-year-old attacked by dog in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a two-year-old was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog.

Deputies say it happened on Brickhouse Lane in Elizabeth City Thursday afternoon.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughter in Norfolk, Virginia for injuries, according to deputies.

The dog was taken by Animal Control.

